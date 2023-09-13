Copenhagen girls optimistic for the season

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The girls took centerstage in Frontier League soccer on Tuesday.

Among the teams in action were the Copenhagen Golden Knights.

The team is carrying a lot of optimism into this season.

The Golden Knights were 3-1 on the season after Tuesday’s game against Alexandria.

Coach Charity Smykla and her players are happy with what they’ve seen in practice and game action so far.

As far as goals for this season, Smykla feels her players are setting their sights high in the regular season and beyond.

With the history of the program, nothing is out of reach for Copenhagen girls’ soccer.

