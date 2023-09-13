David W. Jones, 62, formerly of Carthage

David W. Jones,62, of Brunswick, Georgia, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 5th,2023 at home. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - David W. Jones,62, of Brunswick, Georgia, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 5th,2023 at home.

David, the son of Jack and Sharon Jones was born on December 28th,1960 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown. His early education was at Augustinian Academy, graduating from Carthage High School in 1979. Soon after graduation, he moved to Auburn, Washington where he lived with his Uncle Jerry and Aunt Sue. He worked for his uncle, learning every aspect of the construction business. David returned to Carthage a few years later and with that knowledge, built his own home.

David was employed at Greenbriar Nursing Home in Carthage as maintenance supervisor from 1982 until his retirement in 2017. He loved his job and the residents even more. His dream of moving to a warmer climate came true when he relocated to Georgia and married Diane Veiga. David loved the south. He took pride in his home and enjoyed many family outings with Diane and her three daughters to St. Simon and Jekyll Island. A previous marriage to Karen Rupert Stafford ended in divorce.

David was a very thoughtful, caring person, ready to help anyone in need. He especially cared for older people, which is indicative of his job at the nursing home. David loved the outdoors; camping, fishing and playing golf. He was an avid hunter, spending many weekends with his dad and friends at the Rockwood Hunting Camp at Lake Bonaparte. David also loved to travel and enjoyed going on cruises.

David is survived by his wife Diane; stepdaughters Maggi, Elizabet and Eliana; his mother Sharon; two sisters Kelly (Arthur) Pacella and Amy (Mark) Morse, his godson Michael, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog Manny.

He is predeceased by his father, Jack and grandparents Edward and Genevieve Turpin and William and Elizabeth Jones.

We invite family and friends to a celebration of life on Friday, September 22nd at the American Legion in Carthage at 5:00. A private burial will be at St. James Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augustinian Academy. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

