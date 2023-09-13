Early rain, then mix of sun & clouds

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be on the cool side today.

Temperatures started mainly in the 60s and will reach only into the upper 60s.

Rain will push off to the east this morning, so we’ll end up with dry, mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sun by afternoon.

It will be chilly overnight. Lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

There’s a small chance of showers before 9 a.m. on Thursday. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs also in the upper 60s.

