Edwards Opera House hosts talented singer/songwriters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Edwards Opera House is hosting a pair of talented performers this weekend.

Kathleen Huber chairs the Edwards Arts Council. She told us about the featured artists, Mary Gauther and Jaimee Harris.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Gauther’s songs have been covered by such artists as Jimmy Buffett, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Harris is an up-and-coming country singer/songwriter

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at the Edwards Opera House.

Presale tickets are $30. They’re also available at the door.

Visit edwardsoperahouse.com to buy tickets and to learn more.

