Edwards Opera House hosts talented singer/songwriters

Edwards Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Edwards Opera House is hosting a pair of talented performers this weekend.

Kathleen Huber chairs the Edwards Arts Council. She told us about the featured artists, Mary Gauther and Jaimee Harris.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Gauther’s songs have been covered by such artists as Jimmy Buffett, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Harris is an up-and-coming country singer/songwriter

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at the Edwards Opera House.

Presale tickets are $30. They’re also available at the door.

Visit edwardsoperahouse.com to buy tickets and to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life
Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Jefferson Community College
Study: JCC sees lowest enrollment since 1980s, employees favor reorganization
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
January 6 rioter: Trump, media stoked what happened

Latest News

The Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights have their sights set on a successful run into the postseason.
Copenhagen girls optimistic for the season
Potsdam and Canton runners — boys and girls — took on their hosts at a cross country meet at...
Highlights & scores: A busy day in the NAC
Jeff Bechaz of Bechaz Riverdale Cheese of Clayton, shows some of the equipment they were able...
Ag Weekly: Grant program is good news for food producers
Wake Up Weather
Early rain, then mix of sun & clouds