Highlights & scores: A busy day in the NAC

(WWNY) - The Northern Athletic Conference was busy with several sporting events on Tuesday.

Potsdam and Canton were at Norwood-Norfolk for girls’ cross country.

The first regular-season run was led by Canton’s Bennett Schmitt in a time of 21 minutes, seven seconds.

However, Norwood-Norfolk locked down the next three places to earn a 22-41 win over the Golden Bears. Both the Flyers and Bears beat Potsdam 15-50, with an incomplete team.

The Flyers’ Allie Snell finished just 14 seconds off the lead, followed by teammate Maddie Carista another 19 seconds later, and Rachel Hewey 42 seconds later. Rounding out the top five was the Bears’ Aurora Casserly. The top Potsdam runner was Millicent Dean in a time of 25:41.

Potsdam and Canton were also at Norwood-Norfolk for boys’ cross country.

A dominant pace was set by the Flyers’ Dominic Fiacco, who led throughout the race. Fiacco finished with a time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds, a margin of 78 seconds over the rest of the field.

However, Canton secured second, third, and fifth places to edge the Flyers 24-32. The Bears’ Aiden Rodriguez-Doyle finished second by 14 seconds over teammate Rylan Lee-Powell. Potsdam’s William Jones finished in fourth, another 17 seconds later. And rounding out the top five was Lucas Watts in a time of 19:15. Canton also beat Potsdam 18-40. The Flyers squeezed by Potsdam 23-31.

Potsdam hosted Canton in NAC volleyball.

Canton won the match, outlasting Potsdam 3-2. Canton prevailed in the first, third, and fifth sets in the close match, while Potsdam bounced back in the second and fourth sets.

For Canton, Josie Gabriel notched 11 kills, 8 points, and 1 ace.

Emma Logan had 3 kills, 8 assists, 9 points, and 5 aces.

Haley Perrin contributed 5 kills, 13 points, and 3 aces.

Laurel Whittier dealt 14 points, 4 aces, 9 assists.

For Potsdam, Alivia Gilson had 11 aces. Teagan Saiff had 3 aces and 7 kills. Dayna Sullivan had 2 aces and 4 kills. Taylor Murray had 5 kills.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Copenhagen 10, Alexandria 0

Belleville Henderson 2, Sandy Creek 1

Lyme 2, Thousand Islands 0

Sackets Harbor 2, South Lewis 0

Beaver River 9, LaFargeville 1

General Brown 0, Immaculate Heart 0

Lowville 4, Indian River 1

Watertown 1, South Jefferson 0

Chateaugay 4, Madrid-Waddington 0

Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brishton-Moira 0

Tupper Lake 1, St. Regis Falls 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, St. Lawrence Central 1

Boys’ high school soccer

Malone 6, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Canton 9, Gouverneur 2

Salmon River 1, Potsdam 2

OFA 4, Massena 1

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Morrisville 0, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s college soccer

Utica College 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Lowville 52, Indian River 46

Watertown 105, Beaver River 64

Potsdam 87, St. Lawrence Central 83

Canton 95, Malone 60

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Salmon River 1

Massena 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Canton 3, Potsdam 2

Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 1

College volleyball

Jefferson 3, Onondaga 1

