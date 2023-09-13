InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life
Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Jefferson Community College
Study: JCC sees lowest enrollment since 1980s, employees favor reorganization
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member
Pictures of Maryann Mooney Rondon and Rafael Rondon inside the Capitol building, presented in...
January 6 rioter: Trump, media stoked what happened

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (file photo).
Report: Stefanik briefs Trump on Republican impeachment strategy
Road Closed
Overturned fuel tanker closes highway
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
Edwards Opera House
Edwards Opera House hosts talented singer/songwriters
The Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights have their sights set on a successful run into the postseason.
Copenhagen girls optimistic for the season