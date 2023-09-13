JCC’s campus study had high response rate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College employees had a chance to be part of a study last year and the response rate was extremely high.

The Center for Community Studies at JCC was asked last year by then administrator-in-charge Dan Dupee to review the organizational structure of the college, given the many recent changes to staffing, and the fact enrollment has dropped 38 percent in the last 5 years.

To get answers about campus culture, the center asked the 162 full-time employees to participate in a focus group, survey and individual interviews.

The report shows more than 120 workers sat in on the focus group, 115 workers did the survey, and 20 people did one-on-one interviews.

The center says out of the 200-plus community studies it has done, this is one of the highest response rates ever.

“The passion and the pride in JCC and the love of this place and what it does for the community, that came out loud and clear,” said Joel LaLone, Center for Community Studies.

“It’s pretty clear the people who work at JCC, the place matters to them more than just a place of employment,” said Dr. Richard Halpin, Center for Community Studies.

Dupee, who is now JCC’s president, told us Tuesday the college may do a structural reorganization - realign jobs, but not cut.

Dupee believes if the campus culture isn’t great for workers, it could affect students; and fixing this will help everyone and strengthen enrollment, he says.

