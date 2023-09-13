John W. LaBarge, 75, of Norfolk

John W. LaBarge passed away on Monday evening, September 11, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. (Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for John W. LaBarge, 75, a resident of 1 Thomas Ave, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk, with Military Honors on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Friday from 4-7 p.m. John passed away on Monday evening, September 11, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family.

John is survived by his wife, Natalie, Norfolk; a son Lawrence and Jamie LaBarge, Norfolk; his three daughters, Cynthia Thomas and her companion Kristin Frego, Chase Mills; Lynne and Mark Allen, Norfolk and Dawn Sharlow, Norwood; three step-sons, Brent and Michelle Todd, Westfield, IN; Christopher and Becky Todd, Constantia, NY and William and Marjorie Todd, Waddington; several beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Irene, his first wife, Annie, a sister, Barbara Davis and an infant brother, Charles LaBarge.

Born in Potsdam, NY on January 4, 1948 to the late Clarence and Irene Bennett LaBarge, John loved playing sports, especially baseball, and graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 1966 and received his Associates Degree from SUNY Canton, and took additional classes at SUNY Potsdam. He married Annie M. Mattice on February 20, 1967. Annie later passed away on April 21, 2012, and John married Natalie Hayes Todd on June 26, 2017. John worked at General Motors in Massena for 30 years, retiring in 2001. He served with the U.S. Marines, and was wounded during the Vietnam Conflict. Later, he received an honorable discharge. John enjoyed spending time with family, friends and being outdoors. He was an honorary member of both the Weller Mountain Fish and Game Club and Sylvan Falls Hunting Club. He was also a past caretaker of Weller Mountain. He enjoyed his many hunting and fishing adventures, especially in Alaska and Colorado. He enjoyed traveling as well, visiting the furthest four points of the United States. He was a very generous man, giving faithfully to various charities for many years without hesitation.

Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to the Roswell Park Cancer Center, Buffalo, NY, 14203, to the Sarcoma Alliance, 775 East Blithedale #334, Mill Valley, CA, 94941 or online at www.sarcomaalliance.org and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of John W. LaBarge.

