WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda K. Farrell (Brewer), 73, Watertown, passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center, on September 8th, 2023, after an extended illness.

Calling hours are Thursday, September 14th, 2023, from 1 pm- 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 4 pm. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at the VFW on Bellew Ave. after the service.

Linda is survived by her son, Michael Farrell and his son Chase, Watertown; a daughter Kelly Rich and her children Danielle, Ciara and Kelsey Jo Rich, all of Ohio; her companion of over 12 years Fred Pioch, Watertown. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister.

Linda was a friend to many and loved by all. She will be sadly missed by her dear friends Betty Jo Meade and Billie Ward who were always there in her time of need.

Linda was born July 7th, 1950, in Watertown, a daughter to Joseph and Patricia Fayette. She was educated in the Watertown Catholic school system. Linda worked for the Watertown Housing Authority for over 20 years and retired as office manager of the East Hills housing complex.

Linda was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Watertown Elks.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY. 13601.

