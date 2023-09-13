Louisiana shooting suspect on the run for 3 months is arrested in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Louisiana man who police described as armed and dangerous was arrested in Watertown last week.

James Arrington of Slidell is accused of attempted murder in Louisiana for allegedly shooting a man in June.

The 22-year-old is currently being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail as a fugitive of justice.

According to officials with the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service asked them to arrest Arrington last Wednesday at 409 South Massey Street in Watertown.

The county’s Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, or MRAP, was deployed.

Arrington wasn’t there.

On Thursday, task force members found Arrington hiding in a bathroom in an apartment at 620 State Street.

Officials said he was unarmed and taken into custody without incident.

Arrington is currently awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Task force officials said Arrington had ties to the Watertown area.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Arrington shot a man on June 14. Police said the victim is recovering, but has a bullet lodged in his ribcage that will be there for the rest of his life.

In a Facebook post, police said, “The motive remains unclear, but we believe the victim to simply be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Regardless, James Arrington shot a man and left him for dead.”

Police also said Arrington was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.