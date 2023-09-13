MaDonna A. Gibeault, 71, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MaDonna A. Gibeault, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday September 11, 2023 at her...
MaDonna A. Gibeault, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday September 11, 2023 at her residence.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - MaDonna A. Gibeault, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday September 11, 2023 at her residence. Arrangements are under the guidance of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

MaDonna was born to the late Richard and Dolly (Bond) Poupore on October 1, 1951. She married Paul E. Gibeault on March 13, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Church. She was predeceased by him in May 5, 2005. MaDonna worked at Transmation, Inc. in Rochester, NY for many years before moving to Massena.

MaDonna leaves behind her brothers Clarence and Carol Poupore of Rochester, NY; John and Celia Poupore of Murrell Inlet, SC; Ricky and Suzanne Poupore of Hamlin, NY; Glen and Tracy Poupore of Lady Lake, FL; Richard and Julia Poupore of Massena, NY. Sisters – Constance and Edward of Kingston, Ont, CA; Geraldine and David Atkinson of Fishkill, NY; Laurie and Robert Shantie of Massena, NY; Kimberly and Michael Brannen of Massena, NY; Sister-in-law Rhonda (Richer) Poupore of Massena and life-long family friend, Giles Marceau. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

MaDonna loved to travel and go camping in the North Country with family and friends.

MaDonna was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Poupore and her sister Natalie McDonald.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family are encourage to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Crash
St. Lawrence County woman airlifted to hospital after crash
Shirley Secor Bush, a retired teacher, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, September...
Shirley Secor Bush, 94, of Lowville
Marjorie Rita (Christie) Demo, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, and formerly of Waddington, NY,...
Marjorie Rita (Christie) Demo, 77, of Ogdensburg
Sarah Rae Plante, 32, passed away at her home in Dexter, NY on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Sarah Rae Plante, 32, of Dexter
Richard T. “Dick” Edgar, 84, of Washington Street, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday...
Richard T. “Dick” Edgar, 84, formerly of Theresa

Obituaries

WWNY Ethics meeting for Watertown lawmaker slated for Friday
WWNY Overturned fuel tanker closes highway
WWNY JCC’s campus study had high response rate
WWNY Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash
WWNY Getting the word out about Watertown’s parking garage