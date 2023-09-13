MaDonna A. Gibeault, 71, of Massena

MaDonna A. Gibeault, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday September 11, 2023 at her residence. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - MaDonna A. Gibeault, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday September 11, 2023 at her residence. Arrangements are under the guidance of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY.

MaDonna was born to the late Richard and Dolly (Bond) Poupore on October 1, 1951. She married Paul E. Gibeault on March 13, 1971, at St. Joseph’s Church. She was predeceased by him in May 5, 2005. MaDonna worked at Transmation, Inc. in Rochester, NY for many years before moving to Massena.

MaDonna leaves behind her brothers Clarence and Carol Poupore of Rochester, NY; John and Celia Poupore of Murrell Inlet, SC; Ricky and Suzanne Poupore of Hamlin, NY; Glen and Tracy Poupore of Lady Lake, FL; Richard and Julia Poupore of Massena, NY. Sisters – Constance and Edward of Kingston, Ont, CA; Geraldine and David Atkinson of Fishkill, NY; Laurie and Robert Shantie of Massena, NY; Kimberly and Michael Brannen of Massena, NY; Sister-in-law Rhonda (Richer) Poupore of Massena and life-long family friend, Giles Marceau. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

MaDonna loved to travel and go camping in the North Country with family and friends.

MaDonna was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Poupore and her sister Natalie McDonald.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Friends and family are encourage to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

