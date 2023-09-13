Marjorie Rita (Christie) Demo, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Rita (Christie) Demo, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, and formerly of Waddington, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY.

Marjorie is survived by her son, Richard Demo, Jr. and his wife, Anna, of Ogdensburg, NY and a daughter, Tina Demo of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Jenny Richer of Manlius, NY; grandchildren, Richard Demo III, Samuel Demo and Emma Demo all of Germantown, NY, Natasha Wenson and her husband, Benjamin, Brooke Ghize, and George Ghize, all of Ogdensburg, NY, Megan Smithers, and Marissa Smithers both of Ogdensburg, NY, and Jared Smithers and his wife, Deborah, of Katy, Texas; great grandchildren, Lucille Smithers, Owen Smithers, Wrenley Thomas and Blair Young, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marjorie is predeceased by her daughter, Lori Ann (Demo) Smithers in 2019; a brother, Larry Christie during the Vietnam Conflict and Robert I. Christie in 2021; and a brother in-law, Douglas Richer in 2021.

Marjorie was born on March 11, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Arvilla L. (Price) Christie. She graduated from Madrid Waddington High School. Marjorie married Richard G. Demo on June 18, 1966, at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington, NY, with Msgr. Robert J. Arquett officiating, that marriage later ended.

Marjorie enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family & friends especially on the St. Lawrence River. She loved animals and going for walks.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

