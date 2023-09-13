Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not too early to be thinking about the North Country Festival of Trees.

Shawna Cutuli is deputy chief executive officer facilities at the Watertown Family YMCA. Dawn Atwood is community relations and event coordinator with the Samaritan Foundation.

The event benefits both organizations.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Public viewing and a silent auction will be November 24 to December 3 at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown. Bidding will be both in person and online.

There will be a Polar Express event from 2 to 4 p.m. on November 25.

The gala is on December 1.

Organizers are looking for sponsors and volunteers, both during the event and to decorate the trees that will be auctioned off.

Email datwood@shsny.com for more information or visit samaritanhealth.com/festival-of-trees.

