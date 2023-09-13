Overturned fuel tanker closes highway

HARRISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Sunoco fuel tanker truck flipped onto its roof in the town of Harrisburg Wednesday morning.

State Route 177 is shut down from the Jefferson-Lewis county line near Barnes Corners to the intersection of State Route 12.

The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m.

Officials on-scene are waiting for the DEC spill response team to arrive.

We’re told a “minimal” amount of fuel was spilled and is leaking from the saddle tank on the truck, not the large tank on the trailer.

No injuries have been reported.

