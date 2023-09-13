Richard T. “Dick” Edgar, 84, formerly of Theresa

Richard T. “Dick” Edgar, 84, of Washington Street, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday morning, September 11, 2023 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice. (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Richard T. “Dick” Edgar, 84, of Washington Street, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday morning, September 11, 2023 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice.

Born on July 25, 1939 in Hammond, NY, he was the youngest child of Ross and Clara King Edgar. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1957, moving to Theresa, NY in 1959.

He married Lyndra Finley at the Theresa Methodist Church in 1960. The couple were married for 42-years and had three children, she passed away in 2002. In 2004 he married Sheila J. Knowlton and moved to Heuvelton, NY.

Dick was a barber in Theresa from 1959-1985 and then a Rural Mail Carrier at the Theresa Post Office from 1977-2001.

He was a member of the Theresa Fire Dept. from 1970-1981, serving as Treasurer for 5-years, Theresa Village Board Trustee from 1981-1983, Theresa Town Board in 1983 and a member of the Independent Order of the Oddfellows, Redwood, NY, serving as Chaplin.

Dick was a wonderful family man, enjoying his family getting together, playing golf, visiting with friends, going to Florida in the winter and he was so proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Grace Snider and Terry Harris.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 20-years, Sheila; four children, son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Marsha Edgar, Theresa, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chuck Klock, Theresa, NY, son-in-law, Martin Grawbowski, Cape Coral, FL, son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Ann Knowlton, Ogdensburg, NY, daughter, Stephanie “Sissy” Brown, Heuvelton, NY; a brother, Ronald Edgar, Utica, NY; six grandchildren, Adam Grawbowski and companion, Miranda Dyer, Trevor Klock, Ethan Klock and companion, Taylor Kiechle, Courtney and Brady Thomas, Mathew Edgar, and Jacob and Katelyn Knowlton; four great-grandchildren, Calla, Adelyn, Brenna, Evelyn and two on the way; several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, first wife, Lyndra, daughter, Ronice Grawbowski, granddaughter, Laci Louise Grawbowski, brothers, Ross Edgar and Donald Edgar, and sisters, Helene Pond and Muriel Knowlton.

Memorial Services will be 4pm, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Steve Mitchell, officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather and have a bite to eat at the Theresa Fire Hall following services.

Calling hours will be from 1-4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676, Theresa Fire Dept., 400 Mill Street, Theresa, NY 13691, Heuvelton Fire Dept., 95 State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654 or the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, 80 State Highway 310, Canton, NY 13617.

