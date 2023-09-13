Sarah Rae Plante, 32, of Dexter

Sarah Rae Plante, 32, passed away at her home in Dexter, NY on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Sarah Rae Plante, 32, passed away at her home in Dexter, NY on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

She was born on October 24, 1990, in Watertown, New York, the beloved daughter of David M. and Teresa K. (Dewey) Plante. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School in 2008 and was a cheerleader for the basketball team during her high school years.

Sarah found joy in the winter, working at Dry Hill Ski Area for two seasons, especially enjoying her time with children on the slopes and snowboarding. Her passion for the outdoors was evident in her love for camping, canoeing, and kayaking. She embarked on numerous family trips and adventures to places like the Arctic, Belize, and Costa Rica.

She enjoyed racing her board down the slopes across North America; Whistler and Tahoe were among her favorites. Most recently, she embraced pack rafting and kayaking in Utah alongside her father. Sarah’s zest for life was matched only by her incredible strength, humor, and protective nature. She was known for her outdoor prowess and her devotion to herchildren, relishing every moment spent with them, particularly swimming together. In her younger years, Sarah worked at the North Country Veterinary Clinic, which her parents owned. There, she poured her heart into helping, loving, and caring for animals. Sarah was an artful cook, had a beautiful singing voice and was a creative artist in various formats. She brought incredible joy to many people, especially her family. Any one who truly knew her, loved her. Her empathy and generosity was beyond compare. She would give away anything she had to help others.

Sarah is survived by her four children, Lily M. Del Campo, Jade M. Del Campo, Ava G. Wisner, and Cambria J. Plante; her loving parents, David M. Plante and Teresa K. “Terri” Dewey, of Pillar Point, New York, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Emily N. Plante and Andrew Olden of Cicero, New York; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Katherine Plante of Watertown, New York, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 18th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah’s memory may be made to Dexter Head Start.Online condolences may be shared at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

