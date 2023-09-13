Shirley Secor Bush, 94, of Lowville

Shirley Secor Bush, a retired teacher, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, September 12, 2023 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Secor Bush, a retired teacher, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, September 12, 2023 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility. She was a resident at Brookside Community, Lowville, for several years before moving into LCGH Extended Care Facility. She was 94 years old.

Mrs. Bush was born on November 12, 1928, the only child of Leon C. and Margaret Artz Secor, at Mercy Hospital, Watertown. Her family lived in Lowville.

Shirley graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1946, and earned her teaching degree from Potsdam State College in 1950. She later earned her Master’s degree in elementary education from Potsdam State University in 1971. She was a proud member of Potsdam’s Alpha Kappa Phi Sorority during her college years, and continued to stay in touch with her “sisters” for years.

Shirley was married to Phillip M. Bush on October 7, 1950 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Bergenfield, NJ. Their marriage lasted for 71 years, until his death in 2021.

Her teaching career began as a 4th and 5th grade teacher from 1954-1968 for Beaver River Central School. She taught fifth grade at Lowville Academy and Central School from 1968-1991. During her time at LACS, She served as advisor to the elementary student council/corner store. Her students may remember her kind and patient manner, helping them overcome some of life’s many obstacles. After 36 years in her profession, Shirley retired in June of 1991.

During her retirement years, Shirley enjoyed lunches out with friends, knitting, reading and chatting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her rendition of “Happy Birthday” was something that they all looked forward to each year.

She and her husband were able to spend their winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for 19 years. Mrs. Bush was a member of the New York State United Teachers Association, a member of the Lowville Academy Alumni Association and a communicant of St. Peter’s Church.

Shirley is survived by her six children, Laurana (Bernard) Daley of Lowville; Jacqueline (Michael) Johndrow of Warwick, NY; Daniel of Charlotte, NC; Deborah (Martin) Hirschy of Manassas, VA, Rebecca Jackson of Bluffton, SC, and Matthew (Holly) Bush of Sackets Harbor, NY. (Shirley was also pre-deceased by her son-in-law, Roger Jackson, and granddaughter-in-law, Desiree Hirschy.) She had 18 grandchildren: Anthony (Elizabeth) Johndrow, Greg (Judy) Daley, Andrea (Seth) Arvanites, Nicole (Stephen) Johndrow Wilson, Brock (Jennifer) Hirschy, Bradley Hirschy, Amanda (Dustin) Dobson, Joshua (Christy) Bush, Tyler (Carrie) Bush, Travis Jackson, Danielle Jackson, Alexa (Fred) March, Kyle (Bekah) Bush, Cole (Mikalya) Bush, Troy Bush, Kaela (Joe)Sporre, Dana Bush and Logan Bush. Shirley was “GiGi” to 17 great-grandchildren: Ryan and Sean Daley, Devon Johndrow Wilson, Griffin and Henry Bush, Kirsten and Daniel Bush, Cordia and Lydia Hirschy, Jackson and Ryder Hirschy, Eli Sporre, Wyatt and Rori March, Adelaide and Paul Bush, and Beckham Bush.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, September 15th, from 5 to 7:00pm, at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, September 16th at 10:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor and Deacon Ronald Gingerich, officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to the Lowville Alumni Association, checks to LACS Alumni and Friends, care of Timothy Virkler. 1240 Harris Drive, Watertown NY 13601.

On line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

