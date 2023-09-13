St. Lawrence County woman airlifted to hospital after crash

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County woman is in stable condition in a Syracuse hospital after being airlifted from the scene of a crash in the town of Gouverneur.

Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Sherry Langevin of Oswegatchie was struck by a semi-truck on Route 11 at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Langevin had to be freed from the wreckage before being flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the semi is identified as Kira Craw of Mexico, New York.

Route 11 was closed for about 3 hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

