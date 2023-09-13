State says items will be saved at old psych center buildings

One of the Letchworth campus buildings
One of the Letchworth campus buildings(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The state tells state Senator Mark Walczyk that items will be saved at the Letchworth campus in Ogdensburg.

The state will tear down 10 dilapidated buildings at Letchworth, which was part of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

City officials say there are some things worth saving.

The state writes Senator Walczyk to say that prior to demolition, a walk-through will be done to find cornerstones, stone blocks and other architectural elements that will be saved.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Fiery crash in the town of Clayton claims a life
Police identify victim of fatal crash in town of Clayton
Jefferson Community College
Study: JCC sees lowest enrollment since 1980s, employees favor reorganization
Wallace McLaughlin
Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor to file ethics violation against council member

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Ethics meeting for Watertown lawmaker slated for Friday
WWNY
Art show calling for entries
WWNY
WWNY Art show calling for entries
WWNY Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man