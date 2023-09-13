State says items will be saved at old psych center buildings

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The state tells state Senator Mark Walczyk that items will be saved at the Letchworth campus in Ogdensburg.

The state will tear down 10 dilapidated buildings at Letchworth, which was part of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center.

City officials say there are some things worth saving.

The state writes Senator Walczyk to say that prior to demolition, a walk-through will be done to find cornerstones, stone blocks and other architectural elements that will be saved.

