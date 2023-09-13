Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 37-year-old Theresa man was killed in a crash in St. Lawrence County Tuesday afternoon.

State police said Kristopher Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Route 58 in the town of Gouverneur.

Troopers said Leonard was driving a pickup truck when the vehicle left the road and traveled down a 150-foot embankment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

State Route 58 crash scene (Craig Sloan)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.