Traffic advisories: Lowville paving & work on 2 Watertown streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work in Lowville and Watertown could cause traffic delays.
Paving could slow down traffic on Lowville’s State Street for a couple days this week.
No parking will be allowed along the street on Thursday and Friday.
Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
In Watertown, Washington Street will be down to one lane during the day starting Wednesday.
Work to replace a sewer line will continue through October 20.
One lane will be open from Keyes Avenue to Winslow Street.
Washington will return to two-lane traffic at 5 p.m. each day.
A street in Watertown’s Thompson Park will be closed Wednesday.
Drainage work will close Tower Entrance Drive starting around 8 a.m. from Thompson Boulevard to Overlook Drive.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.