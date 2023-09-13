Traffic advisories: Lowville paving & work on 2 Watertown streets

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work in Lowville and Watertown could cause traffic delays.

Paving could slow down traffic on Lowville’s State Street for a couple days this week.

No parking will be allowed along the street on Thursday and Friday.

Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

In Watertown, Washington Street will be down to one lane during the day starting Wednesday.

Work to replace a sewer line will continue through October 20.

One lane will be open from Keyes Avenue to Winslow Street.

Washington will return to two-lane traffic at 5 p.m. each day.

A street in Watertown’s Thompson Park will be closed Wednesday.

Drainage work will close Tower Entrance Drive starting around 8 a.m. from Thompson Boulevard to Overlook Drive.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

