Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man faces drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Canton.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Wallace McLaughlin was pulled over on U.S. Route 11 on Tuesday.

Deputies say he allegedly was impaired by drugs and had about 38 grams of meth and a small amount of fentanyl.

McLaughlin was charged with second- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, no plate lamps, and no tail lamps.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and jailed without bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.