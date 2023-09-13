Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man

Wallace McLaughlin
Wallace McLaughlin(St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man faces drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Canton.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Wallace McLaughlin was pulled over on U.S. Route 11 on Tuesday.

Deputies say he allegedly was impaired by drugs and had about 38 grams of meth and a small amount of fentanyl.

McLaughlin was charged with second- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving while ability impaired by drugs, no plate lamps, and no tail lamps.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and jailed without bail.

