Watertown City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero schedules special meeting for Friday

By 3-2 votes Tuesday night, the Watertown city council approved a new zoning law and added firefighters to the fire department.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council Member Lisa Ruggiero is requesting a special meeting Friday.

According to a memo sent by the city, the special meeting was scheduled to “discuss proposed, pending, or current litigation.”

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, September 18th, at 3 p.m.

A Board of Ethics meeting is already scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m., after Mayor Jeff Smith filed a complaint against Council Member Cliff Olney, claiming that Olney revealed confidential information from council’s September 5th executive session to both the public and the media on multiple occasions.

Ruggiero says the special meeting is not in relation to the ethics board meeting.

