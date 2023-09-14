10th Mountain Division commander shares ideas for Army recruitment

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Army is on pace to miss its 2023 recruitment goal by an estimated 15,000 soldiers. Major General Gregory Anderson, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, has some thoughts on how to get more people enlisted.

“Recruiting is a challenge for the whole Army right now,” he said.

Anderson believes at Fort Drum, returning to its Alpine roots may be the way to right the ship when it comes to recruits.

“Honing mountain craft, ski craft, and getting our mountain roots back, it’s part and parcel to what we’re doing over here in Europe, but it’s also we leaning into and looking forward to what we need to be as light infantry and mountain infantry for our Department of Defense for years and years to come,” he said.

The general says seeking out adrenaline enthusiasts, extreme athletes, and experienced outdoorsmen is the answer to finding the next generation of soldiers for Fort Drum.

“You’re going to see a wave of enthusiasm, support, excitement, and imagination for what this division can do, and what the people can do. That’s where I think we will start seeing the gains in recruitment as so many young adults would be interested in pursuing paths like that,” he said.

Anderson believes along with serving their country, several other benefits would come with signing up.

“For the adventure, the skills, but they get to be with people who like doing the same thing,” he said.

During World War II, the 10th Mountain Division was designated as a mountain warfare unit in Europe.

