9 road projects going on simultaneously in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the summer season wraps up, commute times in Watertown have skyrocketed. That’s due to an influx of last-minute road work.

For drivers in Watertown, it may seem like there are cones on every corner. Along certain streets, the traffic is stop-and-go.

“It’s just getting back and forth - the gas is ridiculous. It’s taking a toll on a lot of things and affecting a lot of people,” said driver Erica Patnode.

There’s just no avoiding it. Pavement restoration projects on busy roads like Coffeen, Massey and Arsenal streets noticeably slowed morning commutes.

Folks say it’s tough but they’re trying to stay patient.

“I’m sure me and a lot of other people will be glad when it’s all done before winter gets here, hopefully. Then we’ll appreciate it,” said driver Doug Lawler.

Despite the disruptions, optimism was a common sentiment. One man even told us he felt the work was overdue.

“There’s a lot more that needs to be done. Sometimes during rush hour it’s a little hard but the city needs it to clean up the streets,” said driver Paul Labreck.

Watertown Department of Public Works Superintendent Pat Keenan says there are 9 projects going on throughout the city so it’s no wonder road work seems unavoidable. There is a reason for that and it has to do with the end of the season”>

“We’re wrapping up the season so everyone is in competition to get things done. Timing wise, unfortunately, it worked out where these major projects at Coffeen Street, Massey, and Arsenal all kind of occurring at the same time,” he said.

For those fed up with the traffic disruptions, Keenan had this to say: “Just hopefully everyone can be patient. We’ll move forward and get through this season.”

