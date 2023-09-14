Albert J. Hull, 77, of Richville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Albert J. Hull, age 77, died peacefully early morning on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at his home with his loving wife at his side.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Albert’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

