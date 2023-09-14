Bittergirl the Musical
at the 1000 Islands Playhouse, Gananoque, Ontario
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Bittergirl the Musical must close Saturday!
Critics and audiences alike have been raving about Bittergirl the Musical which wraps up its spectacular run this weekend.
“the ensemble is outstanding, featuring fresh and lively choreography” - Will Britton, Kingston Whig-Standard “all four actors deliver incredible performances” - Stefan D’Ippolito, Kingston Theatre Alliance
Don’t miss your chance to excise the demons of past relationships while singing and dancing along to iconic girl group hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Respect”, “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” and so many more!
Tickets and Information
