Bittergirl the Musical must close Saturday!

Critics and audiences alike have been raving about Bittergirl the Musical which wraps up its spectacular run this weekend.

“the ensemble is outstanding, featuring fresh and lively choreography” - Will Britton, Kingston Whig-Standard “all four actors deliver incredible performances” - Stefan D’Ippolito, Kingston Theatre Alliance

Don’t miss your chance to excise the demons of past relationships while singing and dancing along to iconic girl group hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Respect”, “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” and so many more!

