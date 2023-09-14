Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a great summer season at the Clayton Opera House, and the fun is going to continue into the fall.

Executive director Julie Garnsey brought us up to speed on upcoming events. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up in the next few weeks:

- The Weight Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

- Writer and satirist David Sedaris will take the stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

- The Clayton Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10.

- “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

See the full schedule, buy tickets, and learn more at claytonoperahouse.com.

