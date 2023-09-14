Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been a great summer season at the Clayton Opera House, and the fun is going to continue into the fall.

Executive director Julie Garnsey brought us up to speed on upcoming events. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up in the next few weeks:

- The Weight Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22.

- Writer and satirist David Sedaris will take the stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 8.

- The Clayton Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10.

- “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

See the full schedule, buy tickets, and learn more at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash
James Arrington
Louisiana shooting suspect on the run for 3 months is arrested in Watertown
A Sunoco fuel tanker truck flipped onto its roof in the town of Harrisburg Wednesday morning.
Overturned fuel tanker closes highway overnight
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Crash
St. Lawrence County woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Latest News

John Burr
Evans Mills Raceway event to honor former track announcer John Burr
Belleville Henderson's Zion John makes a direct kick that hits the crossbar in a boy's soccer...
Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch
Wendy Chambers sent us this shot of a sunset over Higley Flow in Colton.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: 9/11, sunsets & sunning turtles
Wake Up Weather
Sweater & pumpkin spice latte weather