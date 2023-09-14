Donna M. Scott, 81, of West Carthage

Donna M. Scott, 81, of 32 Vincent St., West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 12, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown (Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Scott, 81, of 32 Vincent St., West Carthage, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 12, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

Donna was born May 20, 1942 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Floyd Borland and Beatrice E. Dumas. She was raised by her mom and stepfather, Vernon J. Benware. Donna was a graduate of Augustinian Academy and attended CCBI in Syracuse. She married James R. Scott Sr. on February 6, 1965 at St. James Church in Carthage. Jim passed away on June 23, 2018. Donna began her career in healthcare at Mercy Hospital in Watertown. She transferred to the Carthage Area Hospital when it opened as an X-ray Technician. She later became the supervisor of the department and retired after 47 years of service in 2017.

Donna was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries of Carthage. She was “Queen Bee” for the West Carthage Hornets Drill Team from 1966-2016. Donna and Jim loved spending summers at Happy Hollow Campgrounds.

She is survived by one daughter: Jaime Scott Stephens and her husband, Marc of West Carthage, two sons and their wives: James and Kelly Scott Jr. of Deer River and Jeffrey and Kim Scott of Carthage, 10 grandchildren; Jimmy, Jeramy, Jenna, Amanda, Chelsea, Rachael, Chloe, Kayden, Liam and Ella; 6 great grandchildren: Aleighna, Brayleigh, Olivia, Beau, Stella and Oscar (Ozzy), and her Borland siblings, Linda, Bonnie, Patti, Denise, Chuck and Richard, all of New Jersey. A stepbrother, Robert Benware is predeceased.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 24 from 1-4pm at the American Legion in Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or to the Volunteer Transportation Center of Watertown.

