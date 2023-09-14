Evans Mills Raceway event to honor former track announcer John Burr

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - If you’re a race fan, Evans Mills will be the place to be on Friday and Saturday. It’s in honor of a former race announcer.

Evans Mills Raceway Park closes out the 2023 season with a two-day event that features cars familiar to local race fans along with a special class.

All of this is in honor of John Burr, a long-time track announcer and race booster. Burr would certainly enjoy what Evans Mills has planned for the weekend.

The highlight of the two-day extravaganza will be the ISMA/MSS series cars, a first for Evans Mills.

Getting the ISMA/MSS series to Evans Mills took some behind-the-curtain maneuvering.

This weekend is a capper on what’s been a successful season at Evans Mills.

