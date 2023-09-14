Frances F. LaJuett (Belcher/Greer), 94, of Watertown

Frances F. LaJuett (Belcher/Greer), 94, of Rockledge, FL ( previously of Watertown, NY) passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances F. LaJuett (Belcher/Greer), 94, of Rockledge, FL ( previously of Watertown, NY) passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023.

Surviving her are three daughters Judy Horton (Greer) of FL, Donna Johnson (Greer) and Bruce of NC and Penny LaJuett and Mike of FL. Also two stepdaughters Wanda Grizzoffi (LaJuett) of NY and Connie Gaines (LaJuett) of NY.

There are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her spouse Clayton E. LaJuett (1972), her son Albert J. Greer lll and three stepsons Clayton C. LaJuett, Nelson LaJuett and Terry LaJuett.

Frances was born in Watertown, NY on January 28, 1929 to Ruth and George Belcher. She attended Watertown Schools and graduated from Watertown High School.

Frances enjoyed cooking her entire life. She spent a lot of time helping others in her home church in Sulphur Springs, NY and later in Florida as well. She loved to read and would sit and read cookbooks like they were a novel.

Frances was a long time member of the Rebekah Lodge in Sackets Harbor. She was employed by S&H Green Stamps in Watertown, NY for years and later retired from her employment with the State of Florida.

There will be a committal service at Brookside Cemetery. The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 17151 County Rd. 62, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

