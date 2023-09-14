Highlights & scores: High school & college action on the pitch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Both high school and college soccer were on the docket on Wednesday.

The Cyclones hosted South Jefferson in boys’ Frontier League soccer under the lights at Watertown High School.

- There’s an early chance for the Cyclones, but Jack Porter reels in the Jack Rathbun shot.

- Then it’s Seth Charlton with the left-footed boot, but Porter makes the stop.

- The Spartans have a direct kick, but Watertown goalie Devin Connell makes the save.

South Jeff goes on to blank Watertown 1-0.

In another boys’ Frontier League soccer contest in Dexter, General Brown entertained Belleville Henderson.

- Second half: The Panthers are down 1-0 and looking to tie it, but Zion John’s direct kick hits the crossbar.

- Lions’ goalie Kael Hoselton makes the save on the Owen McNett boot.

- Brody Watson and A.J. Delorey score for the Lions.

Lions go on to blank the Panthers 2-nothing

The Lady Cannoneers hosted Finger Lakes in women’s college soccer from the turf at Jefferson Community College.

- First half: It’s 3-0 JCC when Rhyleigh Colvard goes far corner for the tally. It’s 4-0 JCC.

- Just 15 seconds later, Jennah Netto dents the back of the net, upping the JCC lead to 5-0.

- Under a minute later, it’s Emily Parker with the tally. It’s 6-0 JCC.

JCC beat Finger Lakes 9-0.

In the late game at JCC, the men took on Finger Lakes.

- Late second half: it’s 3-1 Cannoneers when Khwezi Pezisa tickles twine, increasing the JCC lead to 4-1.

The Cannoneers move to 4-2 overall as JCC beats Finger Lakes 4-1.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Copenhagen 4, Alexandria 0

Lyme 7, Thousand Islands 0

Lowville 1, Indian River 0

LaFargeville 5, Beaver River 0

General Brown 2, Belleville Henderson 0

South Jefferson 1, Watertown 0

Brushton-Moira 1, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton 1, Harrisville 0

Lisbon 8, Morristown 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Gouverneur 2, Canton 1

Malone 9, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Massena 7, OFA 0

Men’s college soccer

Clarkson 2, SUNY Canton 0

Jefferson 4, Finger Lakes 1

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 5, SUNY Canton 0

Jefferson 9, Finger Lakes 0

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Massena 2

OFA 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Madrid-Waddington 3, Gouverneur 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Carthage 4, Copenhagen 1

South Jefferson 4, Beaver River 1

Lowville 3, Indian River 2

Boy’s high school cross country

Watertown 15, Sandy Creek 47

Sandy Creek 15, General Brown 50

Beaver River 20, Thousand Islands 35

Beaver River 24, Indian River 31

South Jefferson 29, South Lewis 30

Girls’ high school cross country

Beaver River 16, Indian River 43

Thousand Islands 16, Indian River 47

Beaver River 25, Thousand Islands 32

Watertown 23, General Brown 34

Watertown 15, Sandy Creek 47

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.