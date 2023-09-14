Kristopher “Kris” T. Leonard, 37, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristopher “Kris” T. Leonard, also known as “Lenny” and “Uncle Lenny”, age 37, of Gouverneur, passed in an automobile accident on September 12, 2023 in the town of Fowler.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Kris was born on April 8, 1986 in Watertown to David Brown and Myrtle Ann Cook. He attended school in Gouverneur and worked as a self-employed contractor. He was a good carpenter, loved being on a roof, and worked on cars, motorcycles, and anything he could. He learned a lot from working with his father and loved passing on his skills to his children.

Kris was a man who couldn’t stay still. He was always working on something, and enjoyed camping and fishing. Always helpful, Kris spent time doing many things for his parents over the years.

He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Ann Cook; his father, David Brown; his companion, Toni Cappuccetti; the mother of his children and long-time partner, Amber Dickson; four children, Gavin, Ashton, Logan and Payton Leonard; two sisters, Racheal and Heather Leonard; his nieces and nephews, and is expecting his first grandchild.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

