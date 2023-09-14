Linda Fitchette Laclair, 65, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Fitchette Laclair, 65, of Port Orange, Florida, and formerly of Clayton, NY, passed away September 14, 2023 in Watertown with her family and her special dog, Charlie, by her bedside in the care of Hospice.

Linda was born on May 11,1958 to Gene and Mary Fitchette. Linda enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters and sharing stories of their life on the farm, both the good and the bad. They would share many laughs when recollecting these memories. She would spend a lot of time with family and friends at the Bald Rock Lodge where she would help her mother on wing night and hang out with the Fitchette family. She would especially enjoy New Years Day and Labor Day gatherings. After moving to Florida with her husband, Jeffry, she made a nice group of friends that she enjoyed spending time with during the winter when they would all come to get away from the winters in New York. She enjoyed arts and crafts. It didn’t matter what job she was doing, Linda always worked hard. It would not be a shock to see her on her roof helping repair shingles or anything else that needed to be done.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jeff; and her 3 children, Merry Fitchette and her life partner, Joel Thurman, Rensselaer Falls, Thomas (Amy) O’Riley, Watertown, and Jonathan O’Riley, Hendersonville, NC; Three step-children, Jeffry (Anna) Laclair, Tucson, AZ, Jana (Bob) Estes, Tucson, AZ, and Jamie Laclair, LaFargeville; Her 3 grandchildren Mackenzie, Adriana, and Aria, as well as 5 step-grandchildren; Her mother Mary Fitchette, Clayton; Siblings Barbara (Terry) Fox, Clayton, Bonnie (Scott) Lawrence, Clayton, Susie (Joe) Bond, Clayton, Eugene (Donna) Fitchette, Ogdensburg, Kathy Bond, Clayton, and Randy Fitchette, Clayton; Her in-laws Mary (Scott) Segrave, Joe (Debbi) Laclair, John (Phyllis) Laclair, and Jake Laclair; and her beloved dog, Charlie.

Linda was predeceased by two sisters, Judy Morrow and Jackie Fitchette, and her father, Gene.

Linda was loved by many and will be missed dearly. During her 5 year battle with cancer she displayed a strength and determination that she was going to get every last second out of life.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the residence of Susie and Joe Bond on House Road in Clayton Sunday, September 24, 2023 beginning at 2:00 pm. All family and friends are welcome to come celebrate Linda’s life.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., or SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

