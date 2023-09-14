Massena Housing Authority gets $250K to buy doors, locks

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Housing Authority is getting money to purchase doors and locks.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the housing authority $250,000.

A news release says the money will be used to buy doors and locks at housing authority developments to improve the health and safety of residents.

It’s part of $10 million awarded nationwide to make capital improvements in public housing developments.

