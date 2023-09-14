Massena Housing Authority gets $250K to buy doors, locks
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena Housing Authority is getting money to purchase doors and locks.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the housing authority $250,000.
A news release says the money will be used to buy doors and locks at housing authority developments to improve the health and safety of residents.
It’s part of $10 million awarded nationwide to make capital improvements in public housing developments.
