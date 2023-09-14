Philip H. White, 79, of Dexter, New York, peacefully passed away on September 10, 2023, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Philip H. White, 79, of Dexter, New York, peacefully passed away on September 10, 2023, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 4, 1944, in the town of Brownville, New York, to parents Roy and Betty Wright White. Phil graduated from General Brown High School in 1963 and then proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968, receiving an honorable discharge.

On December 19, 1970, he married the love of his life, Janet M. Young, at the parsonage of the Dexter United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Dexter. Phil dedicated 30 years of his life to the New York State Department of Transportation in Watertown and Adams, retiring in 2001 as a supervisor. Janet worked as a bookkeeper at Suburban Propane for 25 years.

Phil was a member of the Brownville American Legion and themorning coffee club at the Dexter Diner. He also frequented the Crossroads Diner with a local friend. Phil found joy in tinkering in his garage, tending to the lawn, assisting others, and looking out for the people in his community. His greatest source of happiness was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and, of course, his beloved wife, Janet. Phil was a faithful member of the Dexter United Methodist Church. In his later years, Phil spent much of his time taxiing his grandchildren to wherever they needed most often with his dog by his side. While in his travels, he was always thinking of his family whether it be bringing a coffee home to his wife or keeping an eye out across the countryside for anything that could be of value to those he was closest to.

Those who knew Phil knew he was a man of his word, and appreciated those who were straightforward. In other words, he kept his word, and would expect the same of you. His sense of humor would often times be the greatest hint of where you stood with him. Phil instilled in his children a great sense of service and the importance of caring for others. And, if you traveled Rt. 12E past his house, you would know that he was quite a salesman of almost everything you could imagine, but especially anything with a motorand/or wheels. He loved his classic cars, pet, and tractors.

Among his survivors are his wife, Janet M White, Dexter, NY; three children, Tina M. (Mark) Zehr, Dexter, NY, Bill L. (Amy) Sartwell, Brownville, NY, and Robert P. Sartwell, Croghan, NY; four grandchildren, Lexi Zehr, Gunner Zehr, Janelle (Jodey) McAvoy and Courtney Sartwell; four great grandchildren, Kaydence, Lachlan, Harper and Gabriel.

Arrangements are being handled by the Johnson Funeral Home. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. For the family there will be a small, private service Saturday, September 16. His family invites others to join them for a celebration of life to be held on October 7, 2023 at the Brownville Legion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the Dexter United Methodist Church or Hospice of Jefferson County, or the SPCA.

