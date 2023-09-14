Poetry Night at the Barn
at the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery -Friday, September 15
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Poetry Night in the Barn is the night when word-lovers get their say, sharing favorite poems and creating their own. This season’s-end gathering is always a time of warmth, friendship and open-hearted sharing. Don’t be a stranger! Grab some verses and head over to the Gallery. Award winning poets Ray and Laurie Peterson.
