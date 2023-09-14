Riley Green Concert

Friday, September 22nd
The country superstar is coming to town. September 22nd.
The country superstar is coming to town. September 22nd.(Riley Green)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

DPAO Concert

Watertown Municipal Arena

Doors open at 5:00 pm, concert starts at 7:00 pm

Rolling Stone hailed his musical perspective as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties Country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate,” and that is just the type of energy fans have come to expect from Riley Green. Raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel music, the Jacksonville, AL native learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall.

Earning MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year, Riley Green is known for his songs “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “There Was This Girl,” “If It Wasn’t For Trucks”, collaboration with Thomas Rhett on “Half Of Me” and “Different ‘Round Here (Feat. Luke Combs)”.

The first opener for Riley Green is Josh Cox and the Rattle Snakes.

Josh Cox and the Rattle Snakes have been bringing the crowds and the energy to all their performances!! While they bring the country & country rock, no genre is off limits.

Kyle and Bryant’s prior success with rock music blended with Brian and Andrew’s specialization in tasty grooves, together the sound they create for Josh is unmatched.

Tickets click here

