Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: 9/11, sunsets & sunning turtles

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a long week of Back-to-School pics, we wanted to share one more — of Mr. Steve, a custodian at Antwerp Elementary who is ready for a great new school year with two little helpers. One of them is Emily Griffin’s cousin, Elijah.

This week was the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. To remember the day, first responders from the Carthage Fire Department and Rescue Squad joined residents at the Carthage Center for breakfast.

Next, there’s a lovely sunset over Higley Flow in Colton. Thank you to Wendy Chambers for the shot.

Bonnie Scheer submitted a nice view of Sixberry Lake.

Sharon Dafoe in Richville calls a picture she sent in “Permission to Come Aboard,” as four turtles try to cram onto an old tire for some sunshine.

Thank you to everyone who shared images via Send It To 7, especially with our Back-To-School pics.

Next up, we’re looking for fall foliage.

Next up, we're looking for fall foliage.

