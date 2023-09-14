Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: 9/11, sunsets & sunning turtles

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a long week of Back-to-School pics, we wanted to share one more — of Mr. Steve, a custodian at Antwerp Elementary who is ready for a great new school year with two little helpers. One of them is Emily Griffin’s cousin, Elijah.

This week was the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. To remember the day, first responders from the Carthage Fire Department and Rescue Squad joined residents at the Carthage Center for breakfast.

Next, there’s a lovely sunset over Higley Flow in Colton. Thank you to Wendy Chambers for the shot.

Bonnie Scheer submitted a nice view of Sixberry Lake.

Sharon Dafoe in Richville calls a picture she sent in “Permission to Come Aboard,” as four turtles try to cram onto an old tire for some sunshine.

Thank you to everyone who shared images via Send It To 7, especially with our Back-To-School pics.

Next up, we’re looking for fall foliage.

You check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash
James Arrington
Louisiana shooting suspect on the run for 3 months is arrested in Watertown
A Sunoco fuel tanker truck flipped onto its roof in the town of Harrisburg Wednesday morning.
Overturned fuel tanker closes highway overnight
First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Firefighters on scene of 2 serious crashes
Wallace McLaughlin
Traffic stop yields drug charges for Hermon man

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Jeff Bechaz of Bechaz Riverdale Cheese of Clayton, shows some of the equipment they were able...
Ag Weekly: Grant program is good news for food producers
Ag Weekly: Grant program is good news for food producers
Ag Weekly: Grant program is good news for food producers
Olivia Gorman is a young girl with a serious condition.
North Country Inspiration: Illness can’t dampen little girl’s spirit