Sweater & pumpkin spice latte weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be on the cool side today, but seasonably so. You might want to grab a sweater, hoodie, or light jacket.

The cooler tempartures are thanks to a cold front that crossed the area on Wednesday.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s and will climb only into the low 60s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with skies clearing into the evening.

Skies stay clear overnight, and it will be another chilly one. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Friday will be warmer. It will be sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

The weekend is looking great. It will be mostly sunny and in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 70.

