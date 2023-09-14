Town of Fowler man accused of sexual assault

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A 56-year-old town of Fowler man faces sexual assault charges.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Carlin Jr. on Wednesday on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act by force and a misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault that happened on January 31 on Little York Road in the town of Fowler.

Carlin was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $250 bail or $500 bond. Bail has since been posted.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

