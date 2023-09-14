Volunteers bash trash to clean up community

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - It was a team effort to clean up the community.

On Wednesday, the Tug Hill Commission and the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District hosted the Black River Trash Bash.

The event tasked a team of volunteers with tidying up a Felts Mills park on Cemetery Road. Over the course of about two hours, they picked up bottles, wrappers, and other litter.

In addition to beautifying the area, the event served as an educational experience centered around the dangers of plastic pollution.

Gabriel Yerdon is a project specialist with the Tug Hill Commission. He says the event was part of an ongoing series.

“This is just one event of the broader inititive,” he said. “We’re always looking for other community partners to put on their own Black River Trash Bash events. Hopefully it continues to grow from there.”

Yerdon says the next Trash Bash will be held in about two weeks as a partnership with Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation.

It will kick off at Glenfield Elementary School.

