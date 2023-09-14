Wilbert J Gardner, of Watertown

Wilbert J Gardner passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 12th after a brief stay at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wilbert J Gardner passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 12th after a brief stay at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.

Born in Watertown NY on July 27 1937 to Wilbert A and Ruth Thrasher Gardner. He graduated from Watertown high school 1956, he then joined the army in 1957 were he served for 6 months as an MP, he then served in the Army reserves until 1963 where he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. On June 27th 1959 he married his high school sweetheart Jean M Foster.

Wilbert worked as a carpenter his entire life, working for such companies as Fredrick Brother’s, Dunaway & Morgan. He worked as Clerk of the Works on many projects in the surrounding area. He retired in 2000 from the Army Corporation of Engineers at Fort Drum. He worked as Clerk of the Works on many projects in the surrounding areas. He passed his love of carpentry to his sons and worked on many projects with them, including building both of their homes. He passed his fiery temper to his two daughters.

Wilbert also served his local community by being in the local Fire Departments, including Depauville , serving as a chief and treasurer, then Fishers Landing Fire Department. Wilbert was a zone 3 Fire Coordinator for several years. He also served on the committee for Depauville cemetery for numerous years. Wilbert’s biggest joy was his love of raising cattle on his hobby farm that kept him young at heart. Anyone that knew him well cannot forget his many beloved cats, he found them in the barns and brought them home as pets.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jean M, children Debbie (Stuart) Jones, Steven (Judy) Gardner, Dale Gardner and partner Dana Weems McCarthy, Jeannine Gardner and partner Eric Beadle, and seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother and father and one grandson Patrick Gardner.

A huge thank you to all that helped Wilbert and his family during his illness. Fresenius Kidney Care Watertown Dialysis Center, Dr. Sindhu and his staff for all of the dialysis support for many years. Volunteer Transportation Center for transport for Wilbert to his many appointments. Jefferson County Hospice for making his last few days amazing.

Per Wilbert’s request there will be no services, with a private burial. Celebration of life will follow at a later date.

Donations can made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County and the Volunteer Transportation Center in Watertown.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.