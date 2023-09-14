Work begins to rebuild Depauville Hotel

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Depauville Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in April, is now in the process of being rebuilt.

Excavators broke ground on Thursday and workers want to get as much done before winter hits.

Jefferson County District 1 Legislator Bobby Cantwell is a friend of the hotel owners.

“It was horrible when this building went down - a lot of history, a lot of family, community. But out of the ashes, like I’ve said before, we will rise. So I know they are going to move right along quickly concrete on the ground starting with some structures, some basic framing, so I would say probably within a month you’ll see some structure coming out of the ground,” he said.

The owners of the Depauville Hotel are hoping to have it finished by the spring of next year.

