Arsenal Street paving starting Sunday instead of Monday

Watertown's Arsenal Street
Watertown's Arsenal Street(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Transportation says it’s going to begin paving Watertown’s Arsenal Street a day earlier than expected.

Crews will start paving the road on Sunday at 6 p.m. instead of Monday night as scheduled.

Officials say they want to take advantage of the nice weather.

Crews have been milling the street between 6 in the morning and 6 in the evening this week, causing lane closures between Commerce Park Drive and Massey Street.

The paving will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. next week.

