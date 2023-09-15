Athlete of the Week: Samantha Stokely

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Copenhagen who’s been a scoring machine early in the season. Her ability on the pitch earns her this week’s title.

Samantha Stokely is a talented soccer player who had 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Sandy Creek. She followed that up with 4 goals and 3 assists in a victory over LaFargeville. In other wins, Samantha tallied 2 goals and 1 assist against Alexandria and 2 goals in a victory over Thousand Islands.

So far in her career, she has 49 goals and 22 assists.

An outstanding senior performer.

Samantha is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 15, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

