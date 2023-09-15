Dog park on Watertown City Council’s agenda

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council could take action next week to allow it to take the first steps to build a dog park.

It would go in Thompson Park as part of the park’s master plan, according to a resolution that’ll come before lawmakers on Monday.

What the resolution does is allow the city to set up an account with the Northern New York Community Foundation to accept donations from the public, people who would like to see a dog park built.

The topic has been talked about over the years with once the idea that a dog park could go at Factory Square. That didn’t happen.

