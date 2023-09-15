Dog park on Watertown City Council’s agenda

File photo of dogs
File photo of dogs(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council could take action next week to allow it to take the first steps to build a dog park.

It would go in Thompson Park as part of the park’s master plan, according to a resolution that’ll come before lawmakers on Monday.

What the resolution does is allow the city to set up an account with the Northern New York Community Foundation to accept donations from the public, people who would like to see a dog park built.

The topic has been talked about over the years with once the idea that a dog park could go at Factory Square. That didn’t happen.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders at State Route 58 crash scene
Theresa man dies in St. Lawrence County crash
James Arrington
Louisiana shooting suspect on the run for 3 months is arrested in Watertown
Crash
St. Lawrence County woman airlifted to hospital after crash
Major General Gregory Anderson
10th Mountain Division commander has message for military families, civilian community
AG investigation: Jail denied inmate an abortion for weeks

Latest News

Watertown Board of Ethics meeting
Watertown ethics board meets to discuss complaint against city council member
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: biking through north country in 2002
Groundbreaking ceremony
Group breaks ground for park improvements
A three-vehicle crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur sent two women to the hospital...
Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash