Donald R. LaPage, 60, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald R. LaPage, 60, a resident of 903 Racquette Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. LaPage passed away Thursday evening at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Donald R. LaPage.

