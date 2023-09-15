Donald R. LaPage, 60, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald R. LaPage, 60, a resident of 903 Racquette Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. LaPage passed away Thursday evening at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Donald R. LaPage.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Elizabeth Jean Beaman, also known as Betty, passed away on September 13, 2023, at the age of 95...
Elizabeth Jean Beaman, 95, of Watertown
We regretfully announce the passing of Lynn Allen, who passed away on Wednesday, September 13,...
Lynn Allen, 61, of Rutland
Malcolm F. Wheeler, a loving husband, dedicated father, and lifetime sportsman, passed away on...
Malcolm F. Wheeler, 82, of Malone
Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of East Church Street in Adams, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday,...
Mary C. Demianenko, 91, of Adams

Obituaries

Steven D. Barrett Sr., beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away...
Steven D. Barrett Sr, 76, of Parishville
Edwin D. “Fast Ed” Tibbles, 71, of Texas Rd., formerly of Redwood, NY, passed away Wednesday,...
Edwin D. “Fast Ed” Tibbles, 71, formerly of Redwood
Candles
Charlotte L. “Lottie” Gillett, 99, of Spragueville
Watertown just had its second coldest August in 130 years.
The Earth is hot but we’re not
WWNY
The shortage of veterinarians, emergency pet care
Watertown's Arsenal Street
Arsenal Street paving starting Sunday instead of Monday