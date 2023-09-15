4 charged with drug possession stemming from traffic stop

Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd
Amanda Maben, Brittany Fuller, Cody Garcia, and Santanna Budd(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Four people face drug possession and other charges following a traffic stop. Two of them were in the car that was pulled over and the other two were arrested later.

Ogdensburg police say they pulled over a 2016 Nissan Maxima on Tuesday. Inside, they allegedly found eight grams of fentanyl, one gram of crystal meth, 26 Oxycodone pills, 50 homemade xanax bars, and nearly $2,600 in cash.

In the car were 34-year-old Brittany Fuller of Potsdam and 45-year-old Amanda Maben of Watertown.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Maben was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Each was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

The traffic stop, police say, led to a search warrant at 102 Ogden Street in Ogdensburg. There, police allegedly found 53 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crystal meth, various controlled substance pills, three sets of metal knuckles, a taser, and more than $1,100 in cash.

Thirty-year-old Cody Garcia and 27-year-old Santana Budd, both of Ogdensburg, were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were jailed without bail.

Police say the drugs they seized had a street value of around $9,000.

The investigation is continuing.

