Edwin D. “Fast Ed” Tibbles, 71, formerly of Redwood

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Edwin D. “Fast Ed” Tibbles, 71, of Texas Rd., formerly of Redwood, NY, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital, Carthage, NY.

Born on September 29, 1951 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Worth Frederick and Gertrude Marie Putnam Tibbles. He attended Redwood and Alexandria Bay schools.

Ed has worked construction for Gates Services, Carthage, NY, for the past twenty years and previously worked for various other local construction businesses.

He was a 20- year member of the Redwood Fire Dept., an EMT for Redwood Ambulance and the Redwood Fire Police.

Ed enjoyed fishing, WWE Wrestling, NASCAR and local racing, the Denver Broncos and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a sister, Cheryl Karlsson, Augusta, ME; his cousins that he lived with, Brandi and William Gates, Carthage, NY; close friends, Denny and Juanita LaVancha, Great Bend, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, two brothers, Worth Tibbles, Jr. and Jeffrey Tibbles, a sister, Linda Hirschler, all passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 1-3 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY and a Graveside Service at 3:30 pm in Redwood Cemetery, Redwood, NY, with Pastor Adam Smith, officiating.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

